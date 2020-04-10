Acing the different dance forms and bringing versatility with it, Disha Patani makes sure on that with every project!

MUMBAI: Disha broke all records of hotness and sexiness with Malang and that truly tells the tale of how desirable the actress is for any and every project: the x-factor of the films, making them an instant hit in the hearts of the audience as well as at the box office.

When it comes to dancing, the actress is an absolute stunner with graceful and effortless moves. Disha has been treating the fans with some scintillating performances- first, in Bharat then Malang followed by the special number in Baaghi 3 where she has only raised the bar each time.

Disha Patani who is currently on a success swing after acing a free-spirited character in Malang and taking no breaks in between was shooting for her latest song, Do You Love Me for Baaghi 3. Disha's songs have become a rage where the audiences just can't get over of her hot avatar- first, in Hui Malang and now, Do you love me in Baaghi 3.

Disha Patani learnt street jazz with a mix of freestyle and Bollywood for the song `Do You Love Me`. It's the first time that Disha has explored this kind of a dance form with some Bollywood style to it

Disha Patani made her debut in the sports biopic "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story" where she first captured and retained the love of the audience of Indian film industry followed by Baaghi 2. In Bharat, she shone through and shared the big screen with Salman Khan and was hailed as the nation's sensation- the sensational ‘Slow motion’ grooves being identified with Disha’s name.

The actress has made a huge space for herself in the industry and everyone gravitates towards the actress's next roles in her next films.

Being hailed as the hottest in Bollywood, Disha is truly acing the space with her versatility where she is highly desired by not just the fans but also the filmmakers. Her recent release, Malang was a success where Disha garnered all the appreciation for her promising performance.

On the work front, Disha will be seen reuniting in another Mohit Suri directorial, Ek Villain 2 and Radhe alongside Salman Khan.