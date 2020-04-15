From action to unique set of skills and hotness, Disha Patani is the fittest actress of Bollywood. Here’s proof!

MUMBAI: Disha Patani always ensures to step up her game with every project she does, the latest one being Malang where we saw a completely fresh avatar and that hotness is just incredible. A free spirited avatar and nobody except Disha could have aced it so, seamlessly.

One of the things that made the audiences glued to the film is the perfect body the actress has, a proof of all the hardwork that she put in. Disha is the fittest actress in Bollywood as she is the only one who does reverse roundhouse kick, Kong vault, Cartwheel and wall back stunt, a unique set of skills that noone else has.

The actress is acing the fitness game with her kicks, jumps and varied other forms of workout addition to the same Disha is pretty well trained in MMA as well.

Disha always posts on her social media about her regime and makes sure to motivate her fans to start with the fitness routines. Soon after Malang, we even saw an even more hotter avatar in the dance number in Baaghi 3 and those dance moves just set the screens on fire. Disha is the hottest, most desirable and the fittest actress in the industry and no one matches that quotient.

After all those hot moves and flawless characters every director wants the actress to be a part of their project, which also makes her the x-factor for these projects. Disha on the work front, will be seen in Radhe alongside Salman Khan and Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2.