Actor Abhishek Banerjee confirms that Dostana 2 is "definitely happening", READ

MUMBAI: Karan Johar’s Dostana 2, a sequel to the 2008 comedy featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan, has been in the news lately.

The sequel, directed by Colin D’Cunha, was to feature Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and newcomer Lakshya Lalwani.

However, earlier this month, the film got under fire when reports started doing rounds that Kartik was fired from the film owing to unprofessional behaviour and would be replaced.

By the evening that day, even Dharma Productions confirmed the news, without taking names, that they will be recasting the film due to professional circumstances, on which they have decided to maintain a dignified silence.

Also Read: Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story fame Ravneet Kaur to play the female protagonist in Azaad TV's Arjun Pandit

Several theories on why the ugly fallout between Kartik and Karan occurred, made their way to the Internet. From creative differences, unprofessional behaviour, Kartik and Janhvi’s tiff to monetary issues, all kinds of theories did the rounds and it became evident that the film will take on a new course.

Now, Abhishek Banerjee, who recently returned from the Arunachal shoot of Bhediya with Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon and is a part of Dostana 2 as well, shared an update on the film’s future. “I am a part of the film but whatever decision is being taken, it’s being done by the producers. Pretty soon they will be announcing the new cast of the film. But what I can say for sure, is that the film is definitely happening. It will take time to set the schedule as per the new actor and a lot of things will have to change accordingly but I am just waiting and watching and hoping to get back to the film as soon as possible.”, he shared.

Also Read: Eisha Singh reveals she was skeptical about signing Udhamgarh; here's why

Credit: SpotboyE