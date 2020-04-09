Actor Ajaz helps more than 5000 families who are fighting against Corona

MUMBAI: The Coronavirus pandemic has taken over the entire world. PM Narendra Modi has imposed a 21-day lockdown in the entire nation to curb the further spread of the virus. With the country entering a total lockdown and all the industries coming to a standstill, a lot of Bollywood celebrities have come forward and made contributions to the Prime Minister relief care fund to fight this major pandemic.

Celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan, Prabhas and others have already made contributions to the PM-Cares fund.

Now we read that Bollywood actor Ajaz Khan has also come forward to in the fight against Corona. Ajaz Khan under his Allah Ke Bande Foundation has been distributing ration and food to more than 5000 families who can't afford daily meals.

Ajaz, who is right now in Versova, urged people via Facebook Live to practice self-isolation and social-distancing as that’s the only way to battle this virus. Ajaz always has some right information to share and we’re proud when celebrities try to do their bit in such times. The actor was last seen in Gul Makai which yet again won him rave reviews.