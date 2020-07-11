Actor Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for coronavirus

MUMBAI: The Shahenshah of Bollywood Mr. Bachchan has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital.

Amitabh took to Twitter to share the news. He tweeted, “I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!”

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s comedy-drama Gulabo Sitabo alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The film was initially going to be released in theaters, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it premiered on Amazon Prime Video.

Big B will also return to host the twelfth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The auditions of the show concluded in May this year.

Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming movies include Chehre, Brahmastra and Jhund.

