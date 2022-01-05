As an actor and father, I'm proud of Arnav: Arun Vijay

MUMBAI: Actor Arun Vijay, who is the father of young actor Arnav who made his debut with the recently released light-hearted entertainer 'Oh My Dog!', is on cloud nine.

The reason?

Wishes and congratulatory messages continue to pour in for the young actor, whose performance in the film has come in for considerable praise from all quarters.

Looking to express gratitude for the love that is being showered on his son Arnav, actor Arun Vijay took to Twitter.



He tweeted, "Heartfelt thanks to each and everyone for all your wishes and appreciation for Arnav in 'Oh My Dog!!'. He is so blessed to have won so many hearts in his first film itself. He put in so much of effort and was sincere in what he was doing at his age. As an actor and a dad, I am really proud of him.. Forever humbled."



Only recently, even the film's heroine Mahima Nambiar had showered praise on the young boy.

Taking to Instagram, Mahima had said, "This little boy Aarnav... I have known this adorable child since my 'Kuttram 23' days ( then a small baby ). It feels so nice to see you grow up into this talented & hardworking boy. I feel proud that you've given such an amazing performance in your debut movie. You and Simba made it seem like the roles were written for you. The unconditional love between you and the dog was a treat for the eyes and I'm sure the audience must be mesmerised by your performance.



"Aarnav, you've done an incredible job and deserve every bit of the accolade that will come your way. I will always cherish my experience of working with you in this amazing movie 'Oh My Dog'."