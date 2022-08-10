Actor Annu Kapoor discharged from hospital; doctors say his condition is stable

MUMBAI :Recently on 26th January, veteran actor Annu Kapoor was rushed to Sir Ganga Ram hospital in Delhi. The actor was taken there after he complained of some pain in his chest. After being admitted, he underwent a surgery in the cardiology department, and now, the actor’s condition is stable. He was discharged on Sunday, and the doctor treating him shared that his condition was stable.

New reports say that the 66-year-old actor was under observation at the hospital's cardiology department. In Dr. Ajay Swaroop, (Chairman of the Board of Management, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital) statement, he said, “Mr Annu Madan Lal Kapoor who was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram hospital on 26th January early morning with complaints of chest discomfort has been discharged today. He underwent treatment by the Cardiology team comprising Dr JPS Sawhney/Dr Rajneeshjain/Dr Rajiv Passey/Dr BS Vivek and Dr Sushant Wattal.”

Last week, Annu had complained about having some congestion in his chest and he later developed a pain in his chest. On hearing this news, fans were worried and shared their well wishes for the actors’ recovery.

Annu Kapoor is one of the most well-known names in the entertainment industry. He has acted in almost every medium: television, OTT platforms, and even films. He is famously known for being the host of the popular musical program ‘Antakshari’ in the late 90s. The actor has also played many iconic character roles in films like Mr. India, Tezaab, Ram Lakhan, Ghayal, Darr, and Vicky Donor, and many more. Annu Kapoor will next be seen on-screen in the upcoming film ‘Dream Girl 2’ along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday.

