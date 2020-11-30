Actor Ashok Kumar Beniwal to be seen along with Tamannaah Bhatia in a Telegu web series called 11th Hour

MUMBAI: Actor Ashok Kumar Beniwal’s next is a Telegu web series with Tamannaah Bhatia called 11th Hour. The actor has just returned from Hyderabad after his schedule. 11th Hour is said to be a boardroom drama that happens over one night. The series is directed by Praveen Sattaru. Speaking of the show, Ashok Kumar Beniwal says,” The country’s unlock phases has started for quite a while and we all have started working. Because we all have to feed our family and work is worship. In Hyderabad, on set, the covid19 guidelines were followed fully and there has been no compromise on safety. All of us were masked and everything was sanitised properly. This is the time when we all have to careful and alert.” Speaking on his working experience with Tamannaah Ashok says,”She is a thorough professional and a superstar on her own. It was a wonderful experience.” Ashok has been part of the Welcome To Mirzapur series and he airs his point of view on the censorship of web content. He says,”I feel we are hypocrites. We have all used slang at some point of time. While I agree that our society has a tendency of taking the wrong things from the entertainment industry, but it also helps in educating our kids about what's right and wrong. We can kill the curiosity right there. A lot of crime happens because kids don't understand the whole story properly. Curiosity often leads to bad things. “I got a role in ‘Mirzapur’. Although it was not big, it was prominent and I am so grateful,” said the actor, who has featured in movies such as “Hate Story 2” and “Shaapit”.