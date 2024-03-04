Actor Bhakti Rathod Wraps the Shoot for Nana Patekar starrer Film "Journey" Exclusive

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/03/2024 - 15:59
movie_image: 
Bhakti Rathod

MUMBAI: Actress Bhakti Rathod has successfully wrapped up filming her latest project, "Journey," under the esteemed banner of Anil Sharma Productions. In the film, Bhakti takes on the challenging role of Manjari, a character that promises to be both layered and impactful, showcasing her versatility and acting prowess.Throughout the filming process, Bhakti Rathod's dedication, determination, and unwavering commitment to her craft have been nothing short of inspiring. Despite the challenging shooting conditions, including the freezing temperatures of Himachal Pradesh where some scenes were filmed, Bhakti remained focused and delivered a stellar performance.

Expressing her heartfelt sentiments, Bhakti shared, "Anil Sharma Productions is like a second home to me. Since my collaboration with them on 'Gadar 2,' Anil Sharma has treated me like family. He truly understands the pulse of the audience, and I hope that our efforts with this project resonate with the masses. It was the last day of the shoot which was a bit overwhelming for me. The film sets have always felt like home, and the crew, like family. Working alongside Nana Patekar was an amazing experience. I feel emotional as we wrap up this journey, and now, we eagerly await the audience's response on the big screen."

Directed and produced by Anil Sharma, "Journey" features a stellar cast including Nana Patekar, Utkarsh Sharma, Rajesh Sharma, Rajpal Yadav and others. As the film moves into post-production, anticipation mounts for the release of "Journey," with fans eagerly awaiting the opportunity to embark on this cinematic adventure.

Bhakti Rathod wraps Nana Patekar journey Manjari Anil Sharma ProductionsHimachal Pradesh Gadar 2 Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/03/2024 - 15:59

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Throwback to when Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra spoke about casting Farhan Akhtar in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag
MUMBAI : Farhan Akhtar is indeed one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood who has always ruled the hearts of the...
'Kamsin Kali', the first song from Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is all set to arrive on 5th April!
MUMBAI : The much-awaited 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Ka Pehla Dose' truly gave a glimpse of intriguing, bold, and gripping...
From being the most loved show to winning big at IFFI: Indian government’s biggest honor for a web series; TVF Panchayat clocked 4 years of its release!
MUMBAI : Panchayat has been one of the most popular web series in India and very recently they won the IFFI award for...
Rohed Khan: I got into martial arts because of Akshay Kumar sir!
MUMBAI: Rohed Khan made a striking debut alongside Kangana Ranaut in Tejas last year. Now, he is gearing up for another...
5 Bollywood actors all set to enthrall audiences with their debut performances
MUMBAI: 2024 seems to be the year full of fresh and interesting debut performances for the audiences to watch out for....
Rohit Saraf and Sanjana Sanghi on their experience in working in ‘Woh Bhi Din The’
MUMBAI: Shoojit Sircar’s Rising Sun Films & Kino Works brought an immensely interesting and relatable tale with '...
Recent Stories
Farhan Akhtar
Throwback to when Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra spoke about casting Farhan Akhtar in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Farhan Akhtar
Throwback to when Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra spoke about casting Farhan Akhtar in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag
Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2
'Kamsin Kali', the first song from Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is all set to arrive on 5th April!
Rohed Khan
Rohed Khan: I got into martial arts because of Akshay Kumar sir!
Bollywood actors
5 Bollywood actors all set to enthrall audiences with their debut performances
Ranveer Singh
Superstar Ranveer Singh turns TVC Host Post the Success of Bold Care's #TakeBoldCareofHer, with new Teleshopping Ad Parody
Kartik Aaryan
Did you know? Kartik Aaryan worked on his Marathi dialect for 14 months for Chandu Champion? Deets Inside!