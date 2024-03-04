Actor Bhakti Rathod Wraps the Shoot for Nana Patekar starrer Film "Journey" Exclusive

MUMBAI: Actress Bhakti Rathod has successfully wrapped up filming her latest project, "Journey," under the esteemed banner of Anil Sharma Productions. In the film, Bhakti takes on the challenging role of Manjari, a character that promises to be both layered and impactful, showcasing her versatility and acting prowess.Throughout the filming process, Bhakti Rathod's dedication, determination, and unwavering commitment to her craft have been nothing short of inspiring. Despite the challenging shooting conditions, including the freezing temperatures of Himachal Pradesh where some scenes were filmed, Bhakti remained focused and delivered a stellar performance.

Expressing her heartfelt sentiments, Bhakti shared, "Anil Sharma Productions is like a second home to me. Since my collaboration with them on 'Gadar 2,' Anil Sharma has treated me like family. He truly understands the pulse of the audience, and I hope that our efforts with this project resonate with the masses. It was the last day of the shoot which was a bit overwhelming for me. The film sets have always felt like home, and the crew, like family. Working alongside Nana Patekar was an amazing experience. I feel emotional as we wrap up this journey, and now, we eagerly await the audience's response on the big screen."

Directed and produced by Anil Sharma, "Journey" features a stellar cast including Nana Patekar, Utkarsh Sharma, Rajesh Sharma, Rajpal Yadav and others. As the film moves into post-production, anticipation mounts for the release of "Journey," with fans eagerly awaiting the opportunity to embark on this cinematic adventure.