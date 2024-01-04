Actor Boman Irani shared the sweetest birthday wish for his dear fellow, Mohan.

MUMBAI : Actor Boman Irani celebrated for his memorable roles in iconic films such as ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.’, ‘3 Idiots’, ‘Main Hoon Na’, ‘Veer-Zaara’, and ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’, took a moment today to express his heartfelt birthday wishes for his ‘dear fellow’ Mohan. Taking to his Instagram, Boman Irani shared a touching message to his long-time companion and indispensable member of his team, Mohan, on the occasion of his birthday.

Through the pictures shared by him, it's evident that Mohan isn't just a team member; he's an integral part of the Irani family. The actor wrote, “Mohan has been around for 20 years. We’ve traveled the world and seven seas together. In all these years, he’s: Never missed giving me my meds. Never missed cracking a joke that he loves best. Never missed an opportunity to ding-dong our shirts. Never misses an occasional beer. But most of all, he never misses a chance to let me know he’s around and will always be. Thanks for it all. Happy birthday, my dear fellow. To what’s next...!”

On the work front, Boman Irani recently announced his directorial debut, ‘The Mehta Boys’. The actor has also written the film along with Oscar-winning writer Alex Dinelaris, renowned for his work on the 2014 film ‘Birdman’.
 

 

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 04/01/2024 - 19:12

