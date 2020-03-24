This actor is Disha Patani's role model

MUMBAI: Disha Patani raised the temperature in Bollywood with her amazing performances in movies like MS Dhoni, Baaghi 2, and Malang. Apart from her acting chops, her dance moves in songs like Do You Love Me and Hui Malang are loved by the audience.

The actress also sets fitness goals with her workout videos and motivates her fans to stay healthy and fit all the time.

Disha finally revealed her role model today.

As we see, that someone is none other than Jackie Chan. Yes. You heard it right. The actress is a diehard fan of Jackie Chan and takes fitness inspiration from him. She religiously follows him to stay healthy and in shape.

On the work note, Disha will next be seen in Radhe with Salman Khan and Jersey with Shahid Kapoor. Recently, there also news that the actress will be seen in the Ek Villain sequel.