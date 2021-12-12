Actor Himansh Kohli shares his excitement on resuming the shoot for Boondi Raita and says,”I can't tell you how elated I feel that I'm finally back on the sets”

MUMBAI: Actor Himansh Kohli has finally started shooting for his next Boondi Raita, in Dehradun and the young actor is extremely happy with the development. He started shooting at the end of November. Himansh is playing Baggu’s role in the film and his life has a backdrop of Dehradun.

So how does it feel to be back on the film set again?

Himansh says,”Throughout the lockdowns, I kept on wishing that the postponed shoot may get resumed asap. I can't tell you how elated I feel that I'm finally back on the set. It was a long break and covid made it even longer. Also, while this break has given us more time to refine the film, the hype of the film has also taken a hit which we will need to create again. I feel the most important trait of any actor apart from the basics like acting, looks, dance, etc. is patience. Every aspect of a film takes time and while sometimes you can contribute and act as a catalyst, there are times when all you got to do is wait. The only way I am able to keep my patience is by being positive and staying in regular touch with the crew to understand what's going on in their mind. Interestingly Himansh has done some amazing music videos in the last few months. Tenu Vekhi Javaan, Main Jis Bhulaa Du, Wafa Na Raas Aayi, Bewafa Tera Muskurana, Dil Galti Kar Baitha Hai, Chura Liya all the music videos have done exceptionally well. He says,”I have been lucky to bag a role in some really amazing songs, which have helped me stay relevant and given me the opportunity to be seen and noticed when almost the entire market was at a halt. I would like to thank Bhushan Kumar Ji here for having faith in me that I'd be able to pull it off.”

So how cautious you are on set as the virus is still around us?

“I am super-careful especially since the news about Omicron virus detection in India came out. I can't risk myself to reinfection and I wouldn't let anyone in my vicinity be callous about this. We have seen really dark times during the 1st and 2nd waves when the country got burnt with the fire from the innumerable pyres. I'm happy that it is history now and I will take every measure to make sure it doesn't happen again.”

Boondi Raita is the story of a small-town boy whose life is a mess. Sometimes it’s about his career , sometimes it’s about his relationships, and then sometimes it’s about his family. But, the good part is that the mess is wholesome and has all the flavours in it. The beat part of BR is it’s a family movie where everyone will relate to some or the other character and it is so real you'll feel like it's a tale of your own household.

Boondi Raita’ is directed by Kamal Chandra. The film also features Sonnalli Seygall, Ravi Kishan and Rajesh Sharma, Alka Amin, Ishlin Prasad, Neeraj Sood and Naresh Vohra in key roles.