Actor Khushali Kumar and Her Empowering Women's Team Shine Bright on International Women's Day

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/09/2024 - 13:49
movie_image: 
Khushali Kumar

MUMBAI: On the occasion of International Women's Day, Actor Khushali Kumar shares a powerful moment with her dedicated team of women who contribute to her success. The celebratory picture on her social media captures the essence of unity and empowerment, emphasizing the strength that comes from collaboration. Kumar expresses gratitude for her team's pivotal role in her journey, embodying the spirit of Women's Day. This snapshot not only acknowledges but celebrates the achievements of women, echoing a call for collective support and empowerment.

Khushali Kumar Women's Team Shine Bright International Women's Day Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/09/2024 - 13:49

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shark Tank India 3: Aman Gupta responds firmly amid criticism from Amit Jain, Vineeta Singh, and Anupam Mittal
MUMBAI : A mother and son team appeared on Shark Tank India 3 recently and presented their company proposal. Nobody...
Emraan Hashmi's fan broke into tears after meeting him at the Airport; Read on to know more!
MUMBAI : "Showtime," Emraan Hashmi's most recent project, debuted on Disney Plus Hotstar and has since released a few...
Vanshaj SPOILER: Yuvika closer to finding Dadababu
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Pushpa Impossible SPOILER: Chirag denies Dilip's offer for a joint venture
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit....
Dhruv Tara SPOILER: Pratap decides to marry Bijli
MUMBAI : The television show Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare, is an Indian science fiction romantic drama on Sony SAB....
Wagle Ki Duniya Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey SPOILER: Robbery threats at Rajesh’s company
MUMBAI : An Indian sitcom Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey had its premiere on Sony SAB. This is a follow-up...
Recent Stories
Emraan Hashmi
Emraan Hashmi's fan broke into tears after meeting him at the Airport; Read on to know more!
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Emraan Hashmi
Emraan Hashmi's fan broke into tears after meeting him at the Airport; Read on to know more!
BIg B
Amitabh Bachchan’s ABCL organised Miss World, leaving the superstar in financial losses while a protestor died by self immolation
jacqueline
Jacqueline Fernandez is here to break the internet with her irresistibly hot looks
Aayush Sharma
Aayush Sharma’s Intense New ‘Ruslaan' Poster drops: Danger Lurks Closer Than You Think! 
Avika Gor
Avika Gor Shares Inspirational Insights on Empowerment and Representation in Entertainment for International Women's Day!
Laapataa Ladies and Operation Valentine day
Laapataa Ladies and Operation Valentine day 8 box office: Kiran Rao's movie stands strong on Women's Day