Actor Neeraj Singh who recently played Jeetu's younger brother in shubh mangal Zyada savdhan is getting praises for his note worthy work in his debut film

MUMBAI: Actor Gajraj Rao in praising him, "Neeraj is a hardworking actor , I am sure he will be noticed by casting directors in Shubh mangal Zyada savdhan and will get more opportunities."

On sharing about his joy, " I played Gajraj sir's younger son and Jeetu's brother. On the first day itself during the script reading Neena Gupta said your part is amazing and you will do it great. Finally when the output came Ayushmaann, Gajraj sir, Neena Gupta ,director praised me. Even Anand sir really liked my work and he appreciated. All of them where so supportive all the time and got to learn a lot from them. I'll really cherish every thing and move forward with all the experiences and things I have learnt. Altogether it was a phenomenal experience working with such star cast."