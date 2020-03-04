News

This actor to replace Varun Dhawan in Remo's next?

By TellychakkarTeam
04 Mar 2020

MUMBAI: With his recent movie War, Tiger has given his one of his best performances. The film was loved by the classes and the masses. The actor delivered a classy performance with amazing action sequences and great dance moves with his idol Hritik Roshan.

Choreographer-turned-director Remo D’Souza’s latest film in his dance franchise, Street Dancer 3D has underperformed at the box office. One hears that the leading man Varun Dhawan has made it known to the director that he won’t be a part of the dance franchise anymore.

As per sources, Tiger Shroff will be helming D’Souza’s next dance film. Remo and Tiger have worked together in The Flying Jatt. They had promised to do a full-on dance film in future together. Remo got busy with Varun and ABCD 2 and then Street Dancer 3D and with Salman in Race 3. Tiger and Remo are ready now to come together for a dance explosion.

Currently, Tiger is geared up for promotions for his upcoming action flick Baaghi 3, which is all set to release on 6th March 2020. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Ritesh Deshmukh in the leads and is directed by Ahmed Khan.

 

