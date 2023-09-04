Actor Simaran Kaur shares her shooting experience in Pattaya for 'Sharminda'

MUMBAI: 'Aggar Tum Na Hote' actress Simaran Kaur has shared her shooting experience in Pattaya, Thailand for her latest music video 'Sharminda'.

She said: "'Sharminda' is a music video about heartbreak. The guy cheats on the girl and later the girl confronts him. It is a very heart wrenching and touching song. We went to Thailand to shoot this song and shot at beautiful locations in Pattaya."

The actress further added about the kind of response she is getting for her music video and said that it is overwhelming.

She said listeners are liking the lyrics and music.

"I am getting such a great response for this music video, very happy for that. I'm getting lot of appreciation for my acting and performance and fans are really liking my expressions in the song. On social media, I'm getting a lot of messages from all my fans saying that they got really emotional after watching the song, so I think if people are getting connected by your performance and the song is touching the right chords, that's the best compliment.

"Briefing about her future projects, she shared: "I have shot for two more music videos. Shooting is completed and they will also get released very soon."

Directed by Ramji Gulati, 'Sharminda' is out now.

SOURCE: IANS