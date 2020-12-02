Actor Sunny Deol tests Covid-19 positive

MUMBAI: As per the latest reports, actor-director and BJP's Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to a report, the Himachal Pradesh health secretary confirmed the news of Sunny Deol testing COVID-19 positive on Tuesday. The actor, who was staying in the Kullu district for the last few days, got himself tested before leaving for Mumbai and later learnt that he had unfortunately tested positive for the virus, that has plagued citizens across the globe and taken the lives of millions.

As per the report, the 64-year-old star was recovering from a shoulder injury at a farmhouse near Manali in Kullu district.

However, when he and his friends decided to leave for Mumbai and got themselves tested for the virus before making the move, the actor-MP tested positive for COVID.

For the uninitiated, Sunny Deol's step-sister Ahana Deol welcomed twin daughters a couple of days ago. She took to Instagram and shared the exciting news.

While posting the news with a pink background, she wrote, "We are blessed to announce the arrival of our twin girls, Astraia and Adea Vohra. Born on - 26 November 2020. Proud parents Ahana and Vaibhav Vohra. Excited Brother Darian Vohra. Overjoyed grandparents Pushpa and Vipin Vohra, Hema Malini and Dharmendra Deol.".

Meanwhile, after the cult blockbuster film Apne, director Anil Sharma and producer Deepak Mukut have brought the three generations of Deols including Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Karan Deol together for its sequel Apne 2.

The second installment of the film has been in the works for some time and now with the entire script being in it's place.

Keeping the essence and values of the first film, Apne 2 takes the original engaging story a few more notches higher in terms of it's action, drama, emotions and entertainment, with new characters being added in the cast.

The makers will be shooting from March next year in both Punjab and Europe. The family entertaining sports drama is gearing up for a grand release on Diwali 2021.

Speaking about the same, veteran actor Dharmendra said, "Apne is one of the best films of my life. A joint effort by the whole unit, received very well by you all. Now, I'm very happy because I will get to shoot Apne 2 with my entire family - my sons Sunny, Bobby, and my grandson Karan. It will be a very special film and I am looking forward to shooting.".

