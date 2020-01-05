"As an actor, the New Year also looks extremely exciting to me," says Shraddha Kapoor who owned 2019 with immense success. Know Why!

MUMBAI: Actress Shraddha Kapoor had a successful 2019 with two superhit films back to back namely, Saaho and Chhichhore and surely, both have definitely won over the hearts. Having an extremely busy 2019 with successful hits and preparation for 2020 for the upcoming releases Shraddha is definitely making all of us excited for what is in store for us!

Approaching 2020 with a smile as having exciting projects lined up, the actress is super pumped and excited for all the promotions and the fans are in for a real treat.

Looking forward to 2020, Shraddha said, "To start with, I wish the year 2020 also stays as positive and satisfying as 2019 was. As an actor, the New Year also looks extremely exciting to me. I love being in front of the camera and honestly, even this year, I would like myself to do what I love the most — act. I have Baaghi 3 and Street Dancer 3D coming up, which makes things very exciting for me."

Undoubtedly, fans are counting days to watch Shraddha in the next new look and character. The amount of love that the actress has generated with talent and exciting projects, her fan following has grown immensely which is definitely praiseworthy. With upcoming projects like Baaghi 3 and Street Dancer, Shraddha is ready to win hearts all over again and make 2020 memorable.

On the work front, Shraddha will be seen in "Street Dancer 3D" co-starring Varun Dhawan and helmed by Remo D'Souza and in Baaghi franchise "Baaghi 3" directed by Ahmed Khan, opposite Tiger shroff. Both of these movies are slated to hit the screen early this year.