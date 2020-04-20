Actor Tiger Shroff supports 'Punyakarma' initiative to feed the needy people ...

MUMBAI: Vishal Kandhari, who owns Mother Nature Studios, is doing his bit to make sure to help the needy during this time of crisis. The studio also runs its own NGO called "Punyakarma Foundation" and since the lockdown, their Malad Link Road Studio has turned into a full-fledged 24 x 7 Relief food packing and distribution site.



“Our out-of-work residential studio staff have Suddenly turned in to 'Hardcore Selfless Volunteers' and we are feeding more than 3000 migrant workers and needy people Every Single Day who are stuck in difficult situations due to this sudden lockdown, Till Today we have Fed Over 60,000 /- Needy People with Warm & Delicious Food Packets,” says Vishal ...



In fact, We are also requesting others to join in Our Honest & Selfless Endeavor to help the needy during this time.

This will enable us to continue helping the needy daily wage workers till the lockdown period is over and they can go back to earning their daily bread.”

Today superstar Tiger Shroff also supported this noble cause and posted about the initiative on his social media. Vishal adds,” We are extremely happy that a young icon like Tiger Shroff has noticed our efforts and posted about our work on his social media. We need more awareness about Punyakarma ... This is the Time for All of Us to Come Together as One Big Family & Ensure that " No One" in this Family is Sleeping On an Empty Stomach ...