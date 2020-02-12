Actor Vijay Deverakonda’s fashion brand ‘Rowdy Wear’, to be launched on Myntra

MUMBAI: Rowdy Wear, the first ever celebrity fashion brand to originate from the Telugu states and owned by actor Vijay Deverakonda, announces its launch on Myntra today. Rowdy Wear was born in 2018 and personifies the rebel attitude and style of the actor and is an expression of a person’s rebellious self. The brand’s merchandise, comprising apparel for men, women and children, including accessories and footwear, will be available on Myntra from February 12, 2020.

True to its theme, Rowdy Wear is a streetwear brand that blends fashion, comfort, and confidence to uphold the spirit of achievement in an individual. The brand offers contemporary street fashion at affordable prices, mainly targeting students and the younger generation. The Rowdy Wear collection has been designed with extreme care to ensure the durability and sustainability of each product. The brand’s streetwear range includes shirts, tees, sweatshirts, kurtas, jackets, hoodies, joggers, sneakers, caps, belts and more, at a pocket-friendly price range of Rupees 790 – 1990.

The brand has witnessed a strong uptake with Vijay’s massive fan-following, especially in south-India and has so far been accessible largely through the Rowdy Wear App. The partnership with Myntra is set to enhance its reach nationally, especially in tier 2 and 3 cities and towns across the country, where the company has a strong presence.

The association was announced today at a Sundowner Party in Hyderabad, hosted by Vijay for his Rowdy fans and has been his chosen method to often engage and surprise fans. Present at the event were, Amar Nagaram, Head, Myntra Jabong and Vijay himself.

Speaking on the association, actor Vijay Deverakonda, said, “Rowdy Wear is clearly an extension of my personality, it brings with it the attitude to express who you really are and questions conventional thoughts and processes with comfort, in street style. I believe this attitude is now entrenched in a majority of the youth in this nation and would like to aid them with the right fashion sense that further enhances their spirit. In order to achieve this, we have partnered with Myntra that will enable us reach far and wide.

Amar Nagaram, Head, Myntra Jabong, said, “Films have come a long way in guiding our sense of fashion and continues to influence our style and attitude. Celebrities play an important role as fashion idols, both on and off screens and their massive fan-following often helps shape the market. Streetwear as a concept is becoming extremely popular and we are thrilled to on-board Rowdy Wear and deliver its attitude and merchandise to Vijay Deverakonda’s fans across the country.”

About Rowdy Wear:

Rowdy Wear was started in July 2018, and sells exclusively on the ‘Rowdy’ App, through a drop fashion model. With over 1.5 Million app users and Lakhs of products sold, Rowdy has conquered the space of Street-style fashion in the affordable market space. With products like Tees, Sweatshirts, Hoodies, Jackets, Joggers, Denims, Sneakers and supercool accessories ranging from caps to slates, Rowdy is a lifestyle brand that aims to bring street fashion into our everyday lives.

About Myntra and Jabong:

Myntra and Jabong are India's leading platforms for fashion brands and pioneer in m-commerce play. An integral part of the Flipkart Group, Myntra and Jabong bring together technology and fashion to create the best experience in the fashion and lifestyle space in India. The company has partnered with over 2000 leading fashion and lifestyle brands in the country such as Nike, adidas, Puma, Levis, Wrangler, Arrow, Jealous 21, Diesel, CAT, Harley Davidson, Ferrari, Timberland, US Polo, FabIndia, Biba and many more to offer a wide range in latest branded fashion and lifestyle wear. Myntra services over 19,000 pin codes across the country. With the largest in-season product catalogue, 100% authentic products, Cash on Delivery and 30-day Exchange/Return policy, Myntra and Jabong are today the preferred shopping destination in the country.