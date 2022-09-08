Actor Vishal Pandey recreates the iconic ‘Masti Ki Patshala’ moment with Aamir Khan aka Lala Singh Chaddha, Check it out!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 16:13
movie_image: 
Actor Vishal Pandey recreates the iconic ‘Masti Ki Patshala’ moment with Aamir Khan aka Lala Singh Chaddha, Check it out!

MUMBAI: ‘Masti Ki Patshala’ is of the most popular hook step from bollywood movies which was made iconic by Mr perfectionist Aamir Khan. The step has now been enacted by popular actor and social media influencer Vishal Pandey in an amusing video shared by the latter recently on his Instagram. 

In the video, Vishal is seen performing a small act with the man himself Aamir Khan who came for promoting his movie Laal Singh Chaddha. The duo were seen enacting ‘Masti Ki Patshala’ moment, this fun banter made fans go frenzy on social media as they showered Vishal with exciting and appreciative comments, expressing how much they loved watching Vishal and Aamir together.

This is not the first time that Vishal has shared the screen with an ace actor. Previously, he was seen grooving with Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandes, Shilpa Shetty and more. He is currently in cahoots for participating for an ace reality show, however no official confirmation has been given on the same.
 

Vishal Pandey Masti Ki Patshala Aamir Khan Lala Singh Chaddha Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 16:13

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 : Exclusive! Tushar Khalia, Nishant Bhat and Mohit Malik are the first few contestants who won the advantage medal
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Finally! Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna reacts to her dating rumors with Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda
MUMBAI: Rashmika Mandanna who is currently busy shooting for her upcoming project Animal co-starring Ranbir Kapoor has...
Wow! Aamir Khan’s ex-wife Kiran Rao makes her directorial comeback with THIS film
MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s ex-wife, producer and director Kiran Rao, who started her film journey as one...
EXCLUSIVE! Star Plus' Kabhie Kabhie Ittefaq Sey star cast to wrap up the shoot on THIS date
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.  A lot of television...
Embarrassing! The new montage of Star Plus show Imlie annoys netizens, and the reason will leave you in splits
MUMBAI: Imlie is now headed for a very crucial stage. The makers have a huge plan ahead where Cheeni will expose Malini...
Breaking News! Vin Rana and Trupti Mishra bag Rashmi Sharma Telefilms' next on Dangal TV
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update. TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of...
Recent Stories
Finally! Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna reacts to her dating rumors with Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda
Finally! Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna reacts to her dating rumors with Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda
Latest Video