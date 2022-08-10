Actor Yogesh Bhardwaj to star as a parallel lead in Yashpal Sharma's Chhipkali, playing a private detective

MUMBAI: Actor Yogesh Bhardwaj also known as Yogesh Kumar, who was last seen in the movie 'Lost', is all set to play a private detective in the psycho-thriller film 'Chhipkali', starring Yashpal Sharma.It is based on the book 'Chhayajapon' written by Vinod Ghosal.



The actor shared how he tried his best to portray a detective in a distinct way and make it look different from the way they are presented generally on-screen.



Yogesh shared,"Till now I've played characters which are very much related to normal life but this character in Chhipkali is very flamboyant which I haven't played before. This is the first time playing a parallel lead which such a great actor like Yashpal Sharma. It's a very urban character and very different sort of detective unlike stereotypical cliché detectives shown in films or shows. "



Sharing his experience playing parallel lead alongside Yashpal Sharma he tells,"When you essay a lead character you have be responsible as other characters circulate around you. And now playing a parallel lead was a new responsibility for me as you have another lead actor as well with whom you have to match. Also, playing parallel lead to Yashpal Sharma who is known for his versatile roles was a little intimidating as well as a learning experience. So mentally preparing myself for this was a bit challenging."



He further continues,"It's been an incredible experience and we used to really work hard on scenes. He used to be always high on energy on set and to match his energy was a big task for me. His energy influenced me a lot to give my best. Also, after the packup he used to prepare for the next day. He even once called me at 3am to practice for next day's scenes, I've never seen such level of dedication and enthusiasm in much actors."



Talking about the hook point of the story he says,"The hook point is that the story starts inside one house and ends there only which was a challenge and unique as well. Also, it's unique script is one of the usp of the film which will keep you intrigued. This is a very different psychological thriller."