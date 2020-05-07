Actors who are BLURRING THE LINES between Bollywood and Hollywood!

MUMBAI: The entertainment industry is huge.

While we have seen a good crossover of Bollywood celebrities stepping into television projects and vice-versa, the lines between Bollywood and Hollywood is slowly blurring out. There are some celebrities who have attained immense name and fame in Bollywood and abroad. While we already saw how Ajay Jethi, made a debut in Money Heist, well, there are some celebrities of Bollywood who we have thoroughly enjoyed watching in Indian movies and are no charged up to spread their charm in Hollywood too.

Below we present to you the names of Bollywood celebrities who will be seen in Hollywood films, this year in 2020!

Suniel Shetty

Suniel has started shooting for his Hollywood debut, Call Centre in which will see him playing the role of a Sikh cop. The film directed by American-Chinese filmmaker Jeffery Chin.

Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia will be seen playing a significant part in the director's next - Tenet. The film that features an ensemble cast including John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh.

Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi made his international debut in Chris Hemsworth's recent release. According to reports, this was one project that had his heart from the narration itself.

Randeep Hooda

He already has the looks of an international star and he will be seen in an action-packed flick with Chris Hemsworth

Ali Fazal

Ali seems to have the international audience enchanted with his deft of acting. He will play a significant part in the drama that is an adaptation of Agatha Christie's novel by the same name.

