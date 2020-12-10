Actress Ankita Lokhande virtually slams haters, cites it's not her job to be 'likeable'... READ

MUMBAI: Actress Ankita Lokhande aka Archana from Ekta Kapoor's show Pavitra Rishta, posted a strong message for her haters on social media. Archana shared a note on her story, "It's not my job to be likeable. It's my job to be myself. The right people will gravitate.".

After Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, Ankita Lokhande, his former girlfriend of six years, stood in his support.

The actor died by suicide and Ankita was of the opinion that Sushant would never take such a drastic step in his life.

She had rigorously posted in Sushant's support and also lent a helping hand to his sister Shweta Kirti in championing 'Justice for SSR' on social media.

Off-late, Ankita Lokhande hasn't posted anything for Sushant and has been sharing pictures and videos with her fiance Vicky Jain and the latter's family.

This hasn't gone down well with most of Sushant Singh Rajput's fans. They are of the opinion that Ankita has also forgotten him and is not posting anything for him.

However, Ankita Lokhande is paying a tribute to the Pavitra Rishta co-actor at the upcoming award function. She will be seen dancing to Sushant's songs and remembering his legacy. The actress has been sharing glimpses from the rehearsal on her Instagram story.

While speaking about her performance, Ankita shared that it holds a very special upcoming act for all of Sushant’s fans. She said, “I know that many people love Sushant, and this is a little attempt from my side for all of them.”.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on 14th June 2020, at his Bandra residence.

Credit: Bombay Times