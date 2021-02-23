Actress Bhumi Pednekar shares a birthday post for her sister Samiksha Pednekar; check out

MUMBAI: Actress Bhumi Pednekar has made her strong mark in Bollywood over time with her amazing acting skills and her choices of movies are always different from one another and no doubt her movies promise high content and message, well no doubt. She has crafted a beautiful career for herself.

Today is Bhumi’s sister Samiksha Pednekar’s Birthday, and the actress penned adorable birthday wishes for her sister Samiksha Pednekar. While Bhumi is a successful actress, her sister Samiksha is a lawyer by profession. Often, we have seen the actress sharing pictures with her sister setting some major sibling goals, taking to her Instagram handle the actress shared a bunch of pictures, where we see them Defining sibling love, from childhood pictures to the current photos, these photos define the love and the bond both the sisters share.

Have a look:

Sharing this amazing bunch of memories, actress Bhumi Pednekar captioned, “Happy Birthday @samikshapednekar, I don’t know what to wish for you because the love I feel for you only makes me want to say ‘May you get my share of happiness & all things good as well’ To eternal good health, joy & togetherness #HappyBirthdaySamu”

On the work front, actress Bhumi is currently shooting for her next film Badhaai Do in Haridwar. The film is the sequel to the first installment Badhaai Ho that starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra in key roles. Apart from Bhumi, Badhaai Do will also feature Rajkummar Rao.

