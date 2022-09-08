Actress Chahat Khanna was supposed to be a part of Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 13:25
movie_image: 
Actress Chahat Khanna was supposed to be a part of Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha

MUMBAI: The gorgeous Chahat Khanna who had wooed the audiences with her different versatile roles on screen and we supposed to be a part of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.  We bet you didn't know that!

Chahat was offered the role of Mona Singh who will be seen portraying the character of Laal's mother(Aamir Khan's mother) but she had turned it down as she thought she wouldn't suit the part.

A source close to her reveals," Chahat had received a call from the makers to be a part of the film but according to her she wouldn't be suitable for the role and didn't wanted to be type casted as the hero 's mother ."

Well Chahat 's fans are eagerly waiting for her to make some announcements on the work-front and we believe she will be back soon on the screen to entertain the audience.

Chahat Khanna Aamir Khan Laal Singh Chaddha Kareena Kapoor Khan Mona Singh Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 13:25

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Maddam Sir: Upcoming Confrontation! Karishma ready to teach a good lesson to Kareena
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's Maddam Sir is one of the most popular cop-comedy drama series on small screens. The show stars Gulki...
Oops! Taapsee Pannu got massively trolled for her rude behaviour towards paparazzi, see reactions
MUMBAI: Taapsee Pannu recently found herself embroiled in a controversy after the actress got involved in an argument...
Wagle Ki Duniya: Teamwork! Everyone ready to help Harshad in the stock market
MUMBAI:‘ Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Koffee With Karan Season 7: OMG! Sonam Kapoor trolls Arjun Kapoor; the actor reveals what name Malaika Arora’s name is stored on his phone and calls Sonam a mess
MUMBAI : Koffee with Karan is a Bollywood chat show. The biggies of the industry grace it and interact with the host...
Pushpa Impossible: High Drama! Bapodra throws Pushpa and her family’s belongings out
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’, has begun to make a...
Actress Chahat Khanna was supposed to be a part of Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha
MUMBAI: The gorgeous Chahat Khanna who had wooed the audiences with her different versatile roles on screen and we...
Recent Stories
Oops! Taapsee Pannu got massively trolled for her rude behaviour towards paparazzi, see reactions
Oops! Taapsee Pannu got massively trolled for her rude behaviour towards paparazzi, see reactions
Latest Video