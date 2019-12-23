Actress Nidhhi Agerwal falls for Ranbir Kapoor's charm

MUMBAI: Nidhhi Agerwal is an Indian actress, model, and dancer. She appeared in the Bollywood, Tamil, and Telugu film industry. Her Debut film in the Bollywood was Munna Michael.

Ranbir Kapoor has seen his share of ups and downs and has emerged as a winner once again in 2018 with his last film ‘Sanju’. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the latest couples in B-town. Everything is on one side, and Ranbir fan following in B- town is at another side. Every actress of B- town wants to at least once date or marry Ranbir Kapoor. Mostly the upcoming actress. His charm is spread in B-town so much so that no actress fails to express her feeling for this chocolate boy.

Nidhhi Agerwal shared a video on Instagram in which she is expressing that her favourite actor is Ranbir.

Have a look.