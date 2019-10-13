Actress Pooja Bedi participates in Mahindra Open Drive to raise funds for water wheels

MUMBAI: Acclaimed actress, talk show host and columnist Pooja Bedi has pledged to participate in the Mahindra Open Drive to support NGO Habitat for Humanity India’s vision of building a world where everyone has a decent place to live.



As part of the initiative launched by the Mahindra Group, Pooja Bedi will drive with her fiancée Maneck Contractor from Mumbai to Goa to raise awareness about Habitat India’s work. She aims to raise INR 3 lakhs towards this campaign which will help provide water wheels to more than hundred families in Maharashtra.



“Merely talking of change is not enough. We need to be change agents if we want to create an on-ground change in the society. Creating a workable, social impact solution in the form of waterwheels will not only free women from the drudgery of transporting heavy utensils over long distances but will also ensure that women remain healthy and girls do not have to miss school,” said Pooja Bedi, film actress and Habitat for Humanity India Brand Ambassador on the eve of The International Day of the Girl Child.



“The responsibility of fetching water falls largely on women and girls in rural India. The provision of water wheels is a blessing for families in rural communities especially for women and girls. It provides ease of access to water. Girls no longer have to walk for long hours to fetch water. Men are also volunteering now to bring water with the help of water wheels. This is ensuring that an increasing number of girls remain present in classrooms and can focus on their education,” said Rajan Samuel, Managing Director, Habitat for Humanity India.



Pooja Bedi has been supporting Habitat for Humanity India for the past 10 years. She has volunteered with Habitat on several builds most notably at the Carter Work Project led by former US President Jimmy Carter and his wife Ms. Rosalynn Carter to build 100 homes in Lonavala, Maharashtra. Pooja Bedi has also supported Habitat India’s disaster response of building 87 homes for the flood affected families during the Mahad flood in 2006.