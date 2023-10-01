Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu achieves a milestone 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most loved actresses we have and today, let us have a look at some of the milestones which are been achieved by the actress. 
MUMBAI: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses in acting industry. Over the time with her amazing contribution across industries, she has been grabbing the attention of the fans. No doubt, she is one of the major head turners coming from the acting space that is known not only for amazing acting but also for her sizzling looks.

Definitely, she is one such name who is known for defining her craft in different movies. Having said that, today, let us have a look at the milestones achieved by the actress.

20 millions on Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one such name who is known to be the fastest celeb to reach 20 million on Instagram handle. Over the time, she has been blessing the internet feed with some of the amazing pictures which are indeed setting the internet on fire. No doubt, the fans always look forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of the actress.

Number of Awards

She is known for defining her craft beautifully and it is always a treat to watch the actress on screen. Talking about the awards, the actress has won several awards including four South Filmfare Awards, six South Indian International Movie Awards and two Andhra Pradesh State Nandi Awards. She has established herself as one of the leading actresses in Telugu and Tamil cinema.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Koffee with Karan

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the first ever south actress to feature in Koffee With Karan. Indeed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s episode was one of the most loved and talked about episodes. She was seen gracing the episode along with the khiladi Kumar, Akshay Kumar. The reel which they both have created in the famous song ‘oo antava oo oo antava’ won hearts all over the internet.

Tops the Ormax ranking

Recently, we have seen actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu topping the Ormax ranking of the most popular actresses in B-Town, leaving actresses Deepika Paduknoe and Alia Bhatt behind. For an actress to come from the south industry and making it to the top position leaving 2 big Bollywood actresses behind is one of the biggest achievements.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu lady superstar

Well, looking at the filmography of the actress, we won't be wrong in saying that actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a lady superstar. Over the time, she has been ruling the hearts of the fans with some strong characters which are no less than any male central characters. 

Well, these are some of the achievements of the actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. What are your views on these achievements and milestones of the actress? Do let us know in the comment section below.

Talking about the upcoming project of the actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, she is all set to share screen space with Varun Dhawan for an upcoming web series, which is the remake of Citadel.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

