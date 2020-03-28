News

Actress Shikha turns nurse to fight against COVID-19

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Mar 2020 06:58 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Shikha Malhotra, who worked with Sanjay Mishra in "Kaanchli Life in a Slough", is currently working as a volunteer at a hospital in Mumbai to fight against coronavirus.

For the uninitiated, Shikha has a degree in nursing from Delhi's Vardhaman Mahavir Medical College and Safrdarjung Hospital.

Taking to her Instagram account, Shikha wrote: "For those who don't know that I am a #Registered #BscHonoursNurse from Vardhaman Mahavir Medical and #SafdarjungHospital Spending my five years.

"So as you all have always appreciated my efforts my achievements this time need all of your support to #serve the #nation once again and this time I've Decided to join the hospital in #mumbai for #covid19 #crisis. Always there to serve the country as a #Nurse as a #entertainer wherever however I can need your blessings please be at home be safe and support the government."

Along with it, Shikha also posted a picture that shows her working at the Hindu Hruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Hospital in Jogeshwari, Mumbai. She can be seen wearing a mask and holding a stethoscope.

SOuRCE: IANS 

Tags COVID-19 Shikha Malhotra Sanjay Mishra Vardhaman Mahavir Medical College Safrdarjung Hospital TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Checkout the latest photo shoot of Payal Ghosh

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Checkout the latest photo shoot of Shivin Narang

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here