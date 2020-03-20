News

Actress smita gondkar continues to work despite coronavirus scare, takes necessary precautions

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Mar 2020 04:04 PM

MUMBAI: Smita who is currently in Jaipur for a work commitment insists that she is strictly adhering to safety norms of World Health Organization "It was important for me to travel, I could not avoid it. But off course, goes without saying that safety comes paramount. I am taking every necessary precaution"

Smita also asserts that she will head back home as soon as she finishes her work "I will leave as soon as possible. Till then I request everyone to stay home & be safe"

 

 

Tags Smita gondkar Jaipur World Health Organization Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
In pics: 12th Mirchi Music Awards

In pics: 12th Mirchi Music Awards

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Mother-daughter duo Hema Malini and Esha Deol on...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here