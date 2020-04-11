Actress Urvashi Rautela becomes Youngest Indian to cross 25 Million followers on Instagram

MUMBAI: Actress Urvashi Rautela became the youngest Indian celebrity to cross 25 million followers on Instagram, and she was the first to do so. Urvashi Rautela adding another feather to her cap has made it to the Instagram Rich List Ranking in number one for the year 2019 for the youngest Indian actress with such a large fan following. Virat Kholi, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone are the top actors followed on Instagram with more than 50 million followers now, but in the newbies, Urvashi ranks number one and has left behind many celebrities from the Bollywood and Tollywood industries.

Urvashi is renowned among the masses for having awe-inspiring hair and skin. Time to time, she gave a shoutout to the skincare company as she believes that they share the same values as they personally study the skin type and skin tone in detail before recommending a particular treatment for the customer. The actress has collaborated with several beauty product, technology companies and is also a brand ambassador for a resort in the Maldives. She is also the tourism brand ambassador for Abu Dhabi and earns a huge amount by shoutouts via her Instagram.

Revealed that she charged the highest amount for new year party, she earns more than a crore from Instagram endorsement .

The Young Actress is also in collaboration with King Bach, Logan Paul, Hannah Stocking, and many others, and has a huge Hollywood following too.

It is important to note that Urvashi has also, time and again, used Instagram to voice her opinions and take a stand on many pressing issues. And as our Bollywood diva, Urvashi Rautela has crossed 25 Million followers on her Instagram, she shared a video thanking all her fans and followers, she said, ''Celebrating 25 MILLION LOVE on @instagram with my quarantine hair. I LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH , I'd rather just wake up from this nightmare that has been 2020. I want to wake up, it's New year's Day, Kobe's still alive and coronavirus isn't a thing!''

On the other hand, Urvashi Rautela was last seen in Pagalpanti alongside Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz and others. She had movies like, Hate Story 4, Great Grand Masti, Singh Saab the great, Sanam Re, Kabil, including her bengali film Porobashinee, and Kannada movie Mr. Airavata. She will next be seen in Ajay Lohan's Virgin Bhanupriya.The film is expected to hit the screens on June 12, 2020. Also this year her untitled bollywood movie which is a remake of a Tamil film again she will be portraying as a lead in the movie starring Vineet kumar and Akshay Oberoi.