Adah Sharma: Adnan Sami's new video gave scope to show Kathak skills

16 Feb 2020 03:30 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Adah Sharma, a trained Kathak exponent with the degree of Visharad, was pining to showcase her talent in the classical dance form. She finally gets her chance in the music video of Adnan Sami's latest romantic track, "Tu yaad aya".

"I graduated in Kathak dance. I have done my Visharad. I have trained in Lucknow and Jaipur gharanas because my guru Gopi Krishna ji did a mixture of both," Adah told IANS, adding: "I never had a chance to showcase this skill in movies because I have worked in films like '1920' and the 'Commando' series that didn't require me to dance. In the South, I did a film with Prabhu Deva where I have danced, but I didn't get a chance to perform Kathak. I am happy that I finally got a chance to showcase my Kathak skills in 'Tu yaad aya'."

The video of the song, a soft melody by Adnan Sami, features the singer with Adah. Parts of the song have been shot on the sets of Ashutosh Gowariker's 2008 historical drama "Jodhaa Akbar" and the video narrates a sad love story. It is reminiscent of Sami's videos of the early 2000s such as "Tera chehra", which featured Rani Mukerji.

Adah revealed her training in Kathak has benefitted her as an actor. "Dance is something that helps me in acting because it involves a lot of emotions and expressions. Sometimes you need to emote just with your eyes, and if you are a dancer, emoting comes a lot more naturally. Also, being a dancer always helps because you have that discipline in your body. While doing an action scene you are at an advantage because your body is used to learning new choreography. So, dance really helps," she said.

