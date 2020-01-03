News

Adah Sharma interacts with IIT students

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Jan 2020 03:30 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Adah Sharma recently visited the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B) and interacted with the students there.

She also took to Instagram and posted a couple of pictures and videos from her session.

"IIT Mumbai thank you for having me at the finale of @iitbombay.moodi and being so entertaining and enthusiastic!Was fun chatting with you and dancing with you guys and I hope I passed the test of the Telugu dialogue," she wrote.

She also took a lot of selfies with her fans, who were gathered outside the college.

On the film front, Adah was last seen in "Commando 3".

Source: IANS

Tags > Adah Sharma, Indian Institute of Technology, Adah, Commando 3, Instagram, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Recent Video
02 Jan 2020 06:03 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Shehnaaz turns an alarm clock on the last day of captaincy
Shehnaaz turns an alarm clock on the last day of... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
02 Jan 2020 05:58 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Vishal, Asim and Rashami plan and plot to break SIDNAAZ
Vishal, Asim and Rashami plan and plot to break... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days