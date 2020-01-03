Adah Sharma interacts with IIT students

MUMBAI: Actress Adah Sharma recently visited the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B) and interacted with the students there.



She also took to Instagram and posted a couple of pictures and videos from her session.



"IIT Mumbai thank you for having me at the finale of @iitbombay.moodi and being so entertaining and enthusiastic!Was fun chatting with you and dancing with you guys and I hope I passed the test of the Telugu dialogue," she wrote.



She also took a lot of selfies with her fans, who were gathered outside the college.



On the film front, Adah was last seen in "Commando 3".

Source: IANS