Adah Sharma loves playing the piano

MUMBAI: Guess what actress Adah Sharma's free-time passion is? She spends a lot of time on the piano.

The actress, who has just started finding a firm foothold in Bollywood lately, prefers not to party on weekends as many other Bollywood stars do. Rather, she spends time pottering over the keys of her piano and honing her skills.

The actress said that she has been playing the piano since was a child. She just didn't play in front of too many people so it makes her a little nervous.

For 1920 also, she learned the piece she was playing so it doesn't look incorrect. When everyone is partying through the weekend, this is what she has been doing at home.

Adah has been known to pursue multiple artistic passions. She sings, dances, and does gymnastics too.

On the work front, she was seen opposite Vidyut Jamwal in the action flick 'Commando 3' a while back. She will next be seen in 'Man To Man', where she plays a man.

