News

Adah Sharma sizzles in red hot gown

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Jan 2020 08:30 AM

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Adah Sharma looked hot in a stunning red off-shoulder gown.

Adah looked stunning in a bright red off shoulder gown with a thigh high slit.

The actress was last seen in "Commando 3", a 2019 action thriller film directed by Aditya Datt. It is the third installment of the popular "Commando" franchise. The film also features actor Vidyut Jammwal and Angira Dhar, with Gulshan Devaiah portraying the antagonist.

In "Commando 3", Vidyut reprised his role as the commando Karan, who goes undercover with encounter specialist Bhavana Reddy for an anti-terrorist mission in London.

Adah will next be seen in "Man To Man", where she plays a man.

Tags > Adah Sharma, Vidyut Jammwal, Angira Dhar, Gulshan Devaiah, Aditya Datt, Bhavana Reddy, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
29 Jan 2020 09:07 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Chirag and Nidhi talk about the plot of Kartik Purnima, reason behind choosing the show, and more
Chirag and Nidhi talk about the plot of Kartik... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
29 Jan 2020 08:00 PM | TellychakkarTeam
How I bagged the show; shares the girl gang of Kartik Purnima | Shraddha-Geetanjali-Parpti
How I bagged the show; shares the girl gang of... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days