Adah Sharma speaks up for 'The Kerala Story'; don't judge film by its trailer

Actress Adah Sharma has shared that her upcoming film 'The Kerala Story' has not shown Kerala in a "derogatory light".
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 05/04/2023 - 19:15
movie_image: 
Adah Sharma

MUMBAI: Actress Adah Sharma has shared that her upcoming film 'The Kerala Story' has not shown Kerala in a "derogatory light".

Adah took to Twitter, where she shared a selfie of herself in a pink saree with gajra in her hair.

She said: "Many senior persons in high posts have commented on #TheKeralaStory after watching the 2 minute trailer."

"My parents have always asked me to respect my elders so with due respect to all of them i hope they can take 2 hrs out of their busy schedule and watch the movie. I'm sure they will see that we haven't shown Kerala in any derogatory light. Jai hind."

In 'The Kerala Story', actress Adah Sharma is playing the role of Fathima Ba, a Hindu Malayali nurse, who is among the 32,000 women who went missing from Kerala and were then recruited to the ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) after being forced to convert to Islam.

Directed by Sudipto Sen, the film tells the story of four women and how from being regular college students in Kerala, they became part of a terror organisation.

The film has courted controversy for portraying itself as a real story and for making false claims that thousands of women from Kerala are being converted to Islam and recruited into ISIS. It faces allegations of promoting the Sangh Parivar's agenda.

SOURCE: IANS

Adah Sharma The Kerala Story Kerala Fathima Ba Hindu Malayali Sudipto Sen Sangh Parivar Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 05/04/2023 - 19:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Imlie: Sad! Atharva pays rent forcefully, fails to send Kairi to camp
MUMBAI :   Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the...
Must Read! Salman Khan should collaborate with these directors to be back with a bang
MUMBAI :   Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has failed to make a mark at the box office. The film has...
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang: Oops! Radhika’s family waits for the cake, Radhika loses her phone
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s fiction offering 'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang' brings viewers the story of a girl of...
Katha Ankahee: Interesting! Viaan not ready to meet Aarav’s mother, tells Katha about it
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Imlie: Woah! Imlie to get down to help Kairi and Chini board the bus
MUMBAI :   Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the...
Adah Sharma speaks up for 'The Kerala Story'; don't judge film by its trailer
MUMBAI: Actress Adah Sharma has shared that her upcoming film 'The Kerala Story' has not shown Kerala in a "derogatory...
Recent Stories
Salman Khan
Must Read! Salman Khan should collaborate with these directors to be back with a bang
Latest Video
Related Stories
Salman Khan
Must Read! Salman Khan should collaborate with these directors to be back with a bang
The Kerala Story
'The Kerala Story': After row, 32,000 missing women changed to 3
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Oh No! Priyanka Chopra Jonas on her botched nose surgery, “I went into a deep, deep depression”
Bhumi Pednekar
Trolled! Bhumi Pednekar tells paparazzi ‘bahot garmi hai’; netizens say, “Then wear something light and comfy”
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chaddha
Shocking! Netizens Troll Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chaddha over their latest Public appearance, check out what they had to say
what netizens have to say about Ghajini 2
Interesting! Aamir Khan planning a sequel to Ghajini? Here’s what netizens have to say about Ghajini 2