Adah Sharma is on Tinder in her short film TINDEY which is getting rave reviews

MUMBAI: Adah Sharma always known to pick different roles debut her debut 1920 or her latest Commando 3

"I'm happy I'm being cast in quirky roles . After Commando 2 and 3 directors are trusting me with doing comedy well. It's rare that a leading lady gets to do comedy in a film. TINDEY is a hilarious film, it's a sweet take on dating apps and probably the sweetest film you would see on extra martial affairs. We are getting some excellent reviews and people watching it are loving it ! My debut short film was MOH which was an emotional drama so I'm glad to be doing something different each time ."

Adah will next be seen in Man to Man where she plays a Man , Commando 4 , The Holiday Season 2 and has just shot for a very big Single with a leading music company which will release on Valentine's day .