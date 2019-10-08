Adah stands up for Nepotism in a hilarious way!

It's the first time in the world that a cat pillow has a VERIFIED Instagram account! Trust Adah to do that! She launches her Cat Radha Sharma. But Radha isn't a real cat...it's a PILLOW !! with one single expression. Adah always known for doing something different says,

"Welcome the new Star Kid on the block !!! Radha Sharma the first PillowCatStarkid in the world to be Verified on Instagram !!! Thank you all for all your love and support! This would not have been possible without it!

And Radha would have not gotten so far without her talent. She is working on her acting skills daily by going to the gym and salon. She deserves the bhas debutant award guys life is tough for her !!!' that's one catty response!

Adah sets trends on Instagram and all the videos and pictures go viral ...Other actors immediately follow suit. Adah says,

"Now all the other actors will get their dogs and cats verified!!!!!! #RadhaSeKoiKaiseNaJale"