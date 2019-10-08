News

Adah stands up for Nepotism in a hilarious way!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Oct 2019 04:46 PM

It's the first time in the world that a cat pillow has a VERIFIED  Instagram account! Trust Adah to do that! She launches her Cat Radha Sharma. But Radha isn't a real cat...it's a PILLOW !! with one single expression. Adah always known for doing something different says, 

"Welcome the new Star Kid on the block !!! Radha Sharma the first PillowCatStarkid in the world to be Verified on Instagram !!! Thank you all for all your love and support! This would not have been possible without it!

And Radha would have not gotten so far without her talent. She is working on her acting skills daily by going to the gym and salon. She deserves the bhas debutant award guys life is tough for her !!!' that's one catty response! 

Adah sets trends on Instagram and all the videos and pictures go viral ...Other actors immediately follow suit. Adah says, 
"Now all the other actors will get their dogs and cats verified!!!!!! #RadhaSeKoiKaiseNaJale"

Tags > Adah stands up, Nepotism, hilarious way, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

B-town's Original Pilates Girl, Namrata...

B-town's Original Pilates Girl, Namrata Purohit Completes 10 Years In The Industry
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
07 Oct 2019 05:21 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Priti Bhattacharjee gets candid about winning Super Star Singers 2019
Priti Bhattacharjee gets candid about winning... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Priya Arya
Priya Arya
Salman Khan
Salman Khan
Bhavna Khatri
Bhavna Khatri
Sonal Handa
Sonal Handa
Ruslaan Mumtaz
Ruslaan Mumtaz
Abhimaan Balhara
Abhimaan Balhara
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Kainaz Motivala
Kainaz Motivala
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Naura
Naura

past seven days