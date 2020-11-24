Adar Jain enjoys a 'view to kill' as he posts a Bikini pic of ladylove Tara Sutaria from their Maldives vacay

MUMBAI: Adar Jain and Tara Sutaria are the new 'it' couple of Bollywood. After celebrating the festival of lights, Diwali with his family, actor Aadar Jain has jetted off to The Maldives with someone special.

The actor just today had dropped pictures on his INSTA Stories, about reaching this exotic destination and also a glimpse of probably his villa where he will be stationed. Now comes a picture of his rumoured girlfriend Tara Sutaria chilling like a boss by the beach, Aadar shared this picture on his INSTA Stories. But did not reveal her face, rather chose to click her pic where one can see only her back. The actor further wrote on his INSTA Stories, “#VIEWTOAKILL,” the picture has Tara in a printed bikini, with her hair tied in a bun, while one can only see Aadar’s legs with 2 pairs of sunglasses placed next to it and a glass of drink. Aadar and Tara are seen enjoying the cool breeze of Maldivian sea and clear blue waters which is extremely eye-pleasing. Today morning Tara too on her INSTA Stories had given an aerial view of the Maldives.

Sparks of Tara dating Aadar hit the headlines at his brother Armaan Jain’s wedding when the two were seen together most of the time. Tara was seen with him a few of their family gatherings one of which was Kapoor family’s Raksha Bandhan celebration.

Also, the two have often dropped some mushy comments on each other’s social media post thus getting the reader's tongues wagging.

On the work front, Tara last seen in Marjaavaan will be next seen in Tadap.

