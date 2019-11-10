Adele 'rediscovers' herself after split

MUMBAI: Singer Adele seems to have found happiness, putting her split with Simon Konecki behind her.



Adele went public with her break-up from Konecki in April. They have continued to amicably raise their son together.



Since the split, Adele has been rediscovering her social life and she let her hair down at her friend Drake's birthday bash weeks ago, reports mirror.co.uk



"Adele has been finding herself again and rediscovering her social life. After having Angelo, now seven, she didn't want to go out," a source told Grazia.



"She was wary of being centre of attention; Simon didn't like the limelight or attention that came with Adele's fame...There is a lightness to Adele that her friends haven't seen in a long time and that has come from being single," added the source.



Singer and friend Beyonce Knowles was said to have inspired Adele to get in shape. Now it's claimed the friends often enjoy SoulCycle early classes together before grabbing a healthy smoothie to start the day right.



Adele is also said to be been getting involved in dance classes with tutors recommended by Beyonce.



"Adele has been joining Beyonce at early SoulCyle classes which she manages to attend almost unnoticed. They've been having a fun time together and they've gone out for healthy smoothies, too," a source told Closer magazine.



"On top of that, Bey has introduced her to her choreographers Chris Grant and JaQuet Knight and they've been doing dance classes. Adele was inspired by Beyonce's shape-up ahead of her Coachella set, so she's grateful she's giving her so much help on her own transformation."



Source: IANS