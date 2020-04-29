Adhyayan Suman says he has left the Kangana Ranaut chapter ‘Miles Behind In Life’; read details

MUMBAI: Shekhar Suman’s son and actor Adhyayan Suman has acted in several films. Raaz – The Mystery Continues, Jashnn and Heartless are some of his film projects.

On the personal front, the actor made endless headlines when he had accused his ex-girlfriend Kangana Ranaut for performing black magic on him. In 2016, Adhyayan, who worked with Kangana in Raaz: The Mystery Continues, accused her of physically and emotionally abusing him throughout their relationship. Cut short to 2020, the ex-couple is once again making headlines when TV actress Kavita Kaushik tweeted in support of Suman family and said Ranaut owes them a huge apology for the cruelty they faced because of the ‘woman card’.

During a recent interview when Adhyayan Suman was asked if he was treated unfairly in the aftermath of his comments against Kangana, he told BollywoodLife, “I actually don’t believe in anything. I have left that topic miles...miles behind in my life. I am right now way ahead in my life. And it doesn’t really matter who wants to apologise or not. I wanted to share my side of the story, and I did that three years ago. I am very glad and fortunate that some people came out in support.” Adhyayan Suman is currently in a love with Splitsvilla contestant Maera Mishra.

Adhyayan also reacted to Kavita’s tweet in support of him and Hrithik Roshan. He thanked her and said, “Kavita put out a tweet, and I am very thankful to her. But the number of fake trollers who came and trolled her said some really mean stuff to her, I thought that was such a disgrace. It is so sad.” He said the reason why most people don’t voice opinions on public platforms is that “they know the kind of backlash they would get”.

In 2016, Adhyayan Suman had opened up about his past affair with Kangana. He had revealed that the actress had called him at her home in the night to do some puja. Kangana had a small guest room in her apartment and she had covered it in black, including black curtains. He had said, “There were some random statues of God, fire all around, some scary things (kept). She asked me to chant some mantras and locked me in. I was terrified. I didn’t do it and I came out and told her that I had.”

