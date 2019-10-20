Adil Hussain: Raahgir celebrates empathy and humanity

Mumbai: Actor Adil Hussain returns in "Raahgir", which premiered at the recent Busan International Film Festival, and is all set to be screened at Jio Mami 21st Mumbai Film Festival with Star.

" Raahgir" is directed by multiple National Award-winning Bengali filmmaker Goutam Ghose and is based on noted Bengali author Prafulla Roy's novel "Borshay Ekdin" (One Day In The Rain). The film talks about the victory of humanity over poverty and the struggle for survival.

"The movie deals with a story of India's impoverished people who live in the forests and can hardly make ends meet. They have limited dreams and desires. Their biggest concern is trying to gather the day's food. The film celebrates the fact that despite the daily struggle for survival, the elements of humanity are still alive in these people. The film showcases how Indian reality differs in the cities and in a poor tribal village. It's a beautiful story of humanity that is still alive among the poorest of the poor. It is a celebration of empathy, humanity despite a struggle for survival," Adil Hussain told IANS.

Adil plays a tribal man in the film, which is set against the backdrop of and shot in beautiful Jharkhand. Talking about his character, the National Award-winning actor shared: "I play an orphan, a tribal man who is all alone in this world. He is a vagabond and has learnt a lot from life's experiences but that could not snatch away his innocence. He is trying hard to earn a living and wants to go to the city for a better income. He is a simple, happy go lucky kind of a person despite the conditions that he lives in. One day while traveling to the city with a tribal girl, he comes across a crisis which lands him in kind of a dharam sankat. He has to either choose humanity or selfishly think about himself. Which path he ultimately chooses makes the film a delight to watch."

Adil is all praises for the film's veteran director Goutam Ghose.

"I worked with Goutam da for the first time and was pleasantly surprised that he reached out to me for the character of a tribal man. It was great working with him. He is very clear about what he wants and plans everything perfectly. We needed to shoot in during the monsoon, because we needed rain, clouds, and an overcast sky. It was risky but he planned the shoot accordingly. It was a pleasure working with him," said Adil.

The 85-minute-long Hindi film was shot last year. The shoot was completed in less than a month's time because there was time constraint to complete the shoot within monsoon, informs the actor. The film is expected to get a theatrical release around the end of the year. Apart from Adil Hussain, the film features Neeraj Kabi and Tillotama Shome.