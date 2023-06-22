Adipurush Controversy: Must Read! Kriti Sanon’s mother Geeta reacts, says “Insaan Ki Galtiyon Ko…”

One of these characters is Kriti Sanon’s character who played the role of Janaki. Many raised eyebrows on her character portrayal and her dialogues.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 06/22/2023 - 12:50
movie_image: 
Insaan Ki Galtiyon Ko

MUMBAI :After a long wait and much hype, Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush finally hit the cinema halls a few days ago. With the makers having worked on the VFX all over again after fans were disappointed with the first trailer, fans expected something spellbinding and extraordinary. But alas the film has been at the receiving end of criticism, mockery and hatred for the outlandish dialogues and portrayal of Lord Ram, Lord Laxman, Maa Sita and Ravana.

Also Read- Prabhas mania overwhelms fans in Telugu states as 'Adipurush' releases

Adipurush has been surrounded by controversy in every possible way and the actors who portrayed various characters in the film have now unknowingly come under the scanner. One of these characters is Kriti Sanon’s character who played the role of Janaki. Many raised eyebrows on her character portrayal and her dialogues. Her mother Geeta Sanon has now reacted to the film being heavily criticized.

Geeta shared a post on Instagram and captioned it, “जय श्री राम”. A part of her long philosophical post read, “Insaan Ki Galtiyon ko nahin, uski bhavna ko samjho…”

Netizens coudn’t wait to comment on her post. One wrote, “Aunty sorry. Par aapki beti ki filam bilkul galat hai.” another wrote, “It's holy Ramayan not a fictional comic book movie. No one should tolerate this” one wrote, “Lekin movie sach me bekar hai” another wrote, “Still you can't justify the Adipurush dialogues”


Also Read :Shocking! “I am unfollowing you Kriti”, netizens troll actress Kriti Sanon as she drops Adipurush's box office collection


Have you watched Adipurush, what are your thoughts on the film?

Tell us in the comments below.

Adipurush is made on a massive budget of Rs 600 crores with the makers even having rewriting the cringe worthy dialogues. All in all the film has been in trouble from the word go.


For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-DNA

 

 

 

Adipurush Adipurush movie review Adipurush review Prabhas Saif Ali Khan Kriti Sanon Sunny Singh Devdatta Nage Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 06/22/2023 - 12:50

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shocking! Manjiri manipulates Abhinav; Akshara fumes in anger
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Really! Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Pooja Bhatt talks about why she never wanted kids and her failed marriage, says “we get only one chance”
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 began streaming on Jio Cinemas on 17th June. The contestants on the show include Pooja...
Faltu: Trust Issues! Faltu's loyalty in waste, Ayaan refuses to believe her
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Rumour has it, Udaariyaan fame Twinkle Arora, to be a part of a reality show next?
MUMBAI : Twinkle Arora aka Nehmat in Udaariyaan enjoys massive fan following for her role as a lead in the show is best...
Adipurush Controversy: Must Read! Kriti Sanon’s mother Geeta reacts, says “Insaan Ki Galtiyon Ko…”
MUMBAI :After a long wait and much hype, Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush finally hit the cinema halls a few days ago....
SURPRISING! Ex-lovers who participated in reality shows together
MUMBAI :Breakups, linkups, and patch-ups are commonly seen in the entertainment industry.Our favourite celebrities...
Recent Stories
Insaan Ki Galtiyon Ko
Adipurush Controversy: Must Read! Kriti Sanon’s mother Geeta reacts, says “Insaan Ki Galtiyon Ko…”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Here’s all you need to know about Adipurush actress Trupti Toradmal
Interesting! Here’s all you need to know about Adipurush actress Trupti Toradmal, who portrayed Vibhishana’s wife Sarama in the film
Delhi Police kicks into action
Oh No! Yo Yo Honey Singh gets death threat from Gangster Goldy Brar; Delhi Police kicks into action
mistakenly became a suspect in Gulshan Kumar murder case
Shocking! Manav Kaul recalls the time he mistakenly became a suspect in Gulshan Kumar murder case
Exclusive! “This is one of the most sensitive characters I have played” Kiara Advani on Satyaprem Ki Katha
Exclusive! “This is one of the most sensitive characters I have played” - Kiara Advani on Satyaprem Ki Katha
Disha Patani
Shocking! “Saree ka mazak banakar rakh diya hai”, netizens troll Disha Patani on her latest look
Ameesha Patel
Must Read! Ameesha Patel breaks silence on the cheque bounce case, says “It’s below my dignity and class to stoop to such levels”