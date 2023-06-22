Adipurush Controversy: Must Read! Kriti Sanon’s mother Geeta reacts, says “Insaan Ki Galtiyon Ko…”

MUMBAI :After a long wait and much hype, Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush finally hit the cinema halls a few days ago. With the makers having worked on the VFX all over again after fans were disappointed with the first trailer, fans expected something spellbinding and extraordinary. But alas the film has been at the receiving end of criticism, mockery and hatred for the outlandish dialogues and portrayal of Lord Ram, Lord Laxman, Maa Sita and Ravana.

Adipurush has been surrounded by controversy in every possible way and the actors who portrayed various characters in the film have now unknowingly come under the scanner. One of these characters is Kriti Sanon’s character who played the role of Janaki. Many raised eyebrows on her character portrayal and her dialogues. Her mother Geeta Sanon has now reacted to the film being heavily criticized.

Geeta shared a post on Instagram and captioned it, “जय श्री राम”. A part of her long philosophical post read, “Insaan Ki Galtiyon ko nahin, uski bhavna ko samjho…”

Netizens coudn’t wait to comment on her post. One wrote, “Aunty sorry. Par aapki beti ki filam bilkul galat hai.” another wrote, “It's holy Ramayan not a fictional comic book movie. No one should tolerate this” one wrote, “Lekin movie sach me bekar hai” another wrote, “Still you can't justify the Adipurush dialogues”



Adipurush is made on a massive budget of Rs 600 crores with the makers even having rewriting the cringe worthy dialogues. All in all the film has been in trouble from the word go.



Credit-DNA