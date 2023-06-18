Adipurush controversy: What! All India Cine Workers Association write to PM Narendra Modi to Ban the film and file case against makers

Now Adipurush has yet another burden to bear as the All India Cine Workers Association wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to "stop screening the movie and immediately
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 06/21/2023 - 09:58
movie_image: 
Modi to Ban the film and file case against

MUMBAI :After a long wait and much hype, Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush finally hit the cinema halls a few days ago. With the makers having worked on the VFX all over again after fans were disappointed with the first trailer, fans expected something spellbinding and extraordinary. But alas the film has been at the receiving end of criticism, mockery and hatred for the outlandish dialogues and portrayal of Lord Ram, Lord Laxman, Ma Sita and Ravana.

Also Read- Prabhas mania overwhelms fans in Telugu states as 'Adipurush' releases

The film stars Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, Prabhas as Raghav, Sunny Singh as Laxman and Kriti Sanon as Janaki. Adipurush has failed to impress the critics and audiences. Well, netizens are not happy with the dialogues, and many scenes in the film. This has literally become a meme fest on social media. Shockingly, Manoj Muntashir who has written the dialogues in the film has received death threats.


Now Adipurush has yet another burden to bear as the All India Cine Workers Association wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to "stop screening the movie and immediately order a ban of Adipurush screening in the theaters and OTT platforms in the future".


Also Read- Really! Not Kriti Sanon but Anushka Sharma, and these two actresses were the first choice for Janaki’s role in Adipurush


They have also mentioned that an FIR must be sought against director Om Raut, dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla and the producers of the film.


Adipurush is made on a massive budget of Rs 600 crores with the makers even having re-worked on the VFX and now are rewriting the cringe worthy dialogues. All in all the film has been in trouble from the word go.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Spotboye

 

 

Adipurush Adipurush movie review Adipurush review Prabhas Saif Ali Khan Kriti Sanon Sunny Singh Devdatta Nage Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 06/21/2023 - 09:58

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: Shocking! Vanraj decides to bring Kavya home, Dimpy objects
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Major Dilemma! Sai fails to choose between Vinu and Savi, the latter shows her bravery
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Exclusive! Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thii fame Shakti Singh bags Colors show Suhaagan
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.We are constantly...
Katha Ankahee: Finally! Katha realises her love for Viaan
MUMBAI:Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Exclusive! Shweta Dhobal roped in for Colors' show Suhagan by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.We all know that the year...
Whoa! Meet Devdatta Nage, actor who played the controversial version of Lord Hanuman in Adipurush
MUMBAI :After a long wait and much hype, Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush finally hit the cinema halls a few days ago....
Recent Stories
Lord Hanuman in Adipurush
Whoa! Meet Devdatta Nage, actor who played the controversial version of Lord Hanuman in Adipurush
Latest Video
Related Stories
Lord Hanuman in Adipurush
Whoa! Meet Devdatta Nage, actor who played the controversial version of Lord Hanuman in Adipurush
Bijay Anand
Exclusive! International Yoga Day: Adipurush actor Bijay Anand reveals how Yoga changed his life
A complete package of a film
24 years of 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam': A complete package of a film
rumours of delayed release
Makers of Nikhil-starrer 'Spy' dismiss rumours of delayed release
'Adipurush'
Ayodhya saints call for ban on 'Adipurush'
religious idols
Maha Congress joins 'Adipurush' ban chorus for slurs on religious idols