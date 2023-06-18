Adipurush controversy: What! All India Cine Workers Association write to PM Narendra Modi to Ban the film and file case against makers

MUMBAI :After a long wait and much hype, Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush finally hit the cinema halls a few days ago. With the makers having worked on the VFX all over again after fans were disappointed with the first trailer, fans expected something spellbinding and extraordinary. But alas the film has been at the receiving end of criticism, mockery and hatred for the outlandish dialogues and portrayal of Lord Ram, Lord Laxman, Ma Sita and Ravana.

The film stars Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, Prabhas as Raghav, Sunny Singh as Laxman and Kriti Sanon as Janaki. Adipurush has failed to impress the critics and audiences. Well, netizens are not happy with the dialogues, and many scenes in the film. This has literally become a meme fest on social media. Shockingly, Manoj Muntashir who has written the dialogues in the film has received death threats.



Now Adipurush has yet another burden to bear as the All India Cine Workers Association wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to "stop screening the movie and immediately order a ban of Adipurush screening in the theaters and OTT platforms in the future".



They have also mentioned that an FIR must be sought against director Om Raut, dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla and the producers of the film.





All India Cine Workers Association write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to "stop screening the movie and immediately order a ban of #Adipurush screening in the theatres and OTT platforms in the future.



Adipurush is made on a massive budget of Rs 600 crores with the makers even having re-worked on the VFX and now are rewriting the cringe worthy dialogues. All in all the film has been in trouble from the word go.

