Adipurush: Prabhas And Saif Ali Khan's Film To Release On This Date

MUMBAI: The big announcement about Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan's film Adipurush is out now guys! The Om Raut-directed film will have a theatrical release, not next year but in 2022. Adipurush will open in cinemas on August 11, 2022. Great, isn't it? Sharing the title poster of the film on Thursday morning, Prabhas wrote: "Adipurush in theatres 11.08.2022." The film, which will "celebrate the victory of good over evil," will star Prabhas as the protagonist named Adipurush and Saif Ali Khan as the villain named Lankesh. Adipurush is a 3D action drama that will mark Om Raut's first project with Prabhas and second with Saif Ali Khan but more on that later.

Here's what Prabhas shared on Thursday:

On Wednesday evening, Prabhas teased his fans about the release date of the film with this post:

Earlier, while introducing Saif Ali Khan's character in an Instagram post, Prabhas wrote: "7000 years ago existed the world's most intelligent demon! #Adipurush #SaifAliKhan."

ALSO READ – (Yo Yo Honey Singh launches singer Ipsitaa in 'First kiss')

Saif Ali Khan has previously worked with Om Raut in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Earlier, talking about joining the cast of Adipurush, Saif said in a statement: "I'm thrilled to be working with Omi dada (Om Raut) again! He has a grand vision and the technical knowledge to really pull it off. He has taken me beyond the cutting edge of our cinema in the way he shot Tanhaji and this time he is taking us all further! It's a phenomenal project and I'm super thrilled to be a part of it! I look forward to clashing swords with the mighty Prabhas and to play a role that is electrifying and demonic!"

Prabhas, on the other hand, feels that people will "love" the film. "Every role and every character comes with its own challenges but portraying a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride. I am very excited to portray this character of our epic, especially the way Om Raut has designed it. I am sure the youth of our country will shower all their love on our film," he said in a statement earlier.

Adipurush will be co-produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Om Raut. The shooting schedule of the film is expected to begin early next year. Adipurush will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and several other languages.

SOURCE – NDTV

ALSO READ – (Radhika Apte: Soumitra Chatterjee was a true gentleman, a very kind soul)