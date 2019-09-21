News

For Aditi, effortless-timeless fashion goes all the way

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Sep 2019 08:44 PM

MUMBAI: For Aditi Rao Hydari, one of the most stylish actors of B-Town, effortless and timeless are the buzzwords she swears by when it comes to fashion.

In an exclusive interview to IANS life on the sidelines of a New Delhi fashion show, the classical singer and "Wazir" actress said that she finds it difficult to define what fashion means to her.

"I like to be free to wear what I want to wear and like to wear. To me, it is not so much about trends as it is about a timeless quality to whatever it is, even if it is a jeans and a t-shirt."

Hydari looks for "something forever" in the clothing she picks.

"I also really like to be effortless. I don't want to look like I spent eight hours in front of a mirror. It's great fun dressing up, but I'd like to stay effortless and timeless."

The 32-year-old dancer-turned-thespian said that she loves the linen fabric, which is luxurious as well as effortless.

What's her styling mantra?

"I like to look like I woke up in what I'm wearing," she says.

IANS

Tags > Aditi Rao Hydari, Wazir, IANS life, fashion, linen fabric, buzzwords,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
20 Sep 2019 06:20 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Mallika Dua reveals about her one-sided love story, who is she stalking these days, and more
Mallika Dua reveals about her one-sided love... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
20 Sep 2019 06:12 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Tik Tokers Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar's upcoming project
Tik Tokers Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar's... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Ashish Kapoor
Ashish Kapoor
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Varunn Jain
Varunn Jain
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Daisy Shah
Daisy Shah
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Shivin Narang
Shivin Narang

past seven days