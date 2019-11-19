News

Aditi Govitrikar: My friends and family approved and supported my choice to pursue Psychology

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Nov 2019 07:22 PM
MUMBAI: From pursuing her studies at Harvard University to working on different projects in the Entertainment industry, we can surely call Aditi Govitrikar a champion at multitasking. Aditi was first seen in Adnan Sami’s music video, ‘Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao’ and from there the actress paved her way in the Bollywood film industry. She is currently all set to be seen in the upcoming Bollywood movie ‘Koi Jane Na’ with Kunal Kapoor and Amyra Dastur, slated to release in 2020.

Aditi who is currently studying her Master's in Psychology from the esteemed Harvard University, when asked if it’s difficult juggling both the careers together, said, “It gets hectic at times honestly, but as long as it’s something I love doing, I find a way. My friends and family know I love studying, but there’s absolutely no way I’d give up my time with them. In fact, some of my closest friends motivated me to take up Psychology as a career. Personally, I believe I am blessed with both, great friends and great opportunities so it all works out.

On the work front, Aditi Govitrikar was last seen in Vikram Phadnis’s Marathi movie ‘Smile Please’ and will soon be seen in web series ‘Grey Stories’ with Kiku Sharda followed by ‘Koi Jane Na’ in 2020.
 

 

Tags > Aditi Govitrikar, Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao, Koi Jane Na, Kunal Kapoor, Amyra Dastur, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Trailer and music launch of Broken But Beautiful 2

Trailer and music launch of Broken But Beautiful 2
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
19 Nov 2019 06:21 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Vibhuti Narayan aka Aasif Sheikh talks about the upcoming drama on Bhabhi Ji
Vibhuti Narayan aka Aasif Sheikh talks about the... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shabbir Ahluwalia
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Deepika Singh
Deepika Singh
Aalesha
Aalesha
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Hitesh Bhardwaj
Hitesh Bhardwaj
Sana Khan
Sana Khan
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra

past seven days