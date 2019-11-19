Aditi Govitrikar: My friends and family approved and supported my choice to pursue Psychology

MUMBAI: From pursuing her studies at Harvard University to working on different projects in the Entertainment industry, we can surely call Aditi Govitrikar a champion at multitasking. Aditi was first seen in Adnan Sami’s music video, ‘Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao’ and from there the actress paved her way in the Bollywood film industry. She is currently all set to be seen in the upcoming Bollywood movie ‘Koi Jane Na’ with Kunal Kapoor and Amyra Dastur, slated to release in 2020.



Aditi who is currently studying her Master's in Psychology from the esteemed Harvard University, when asked if it’s difficult juggling both the careers together, said, “It gets hectic at times honestly, but as long as it’s something I love doing, I find a way. My friends and family know I love studying, but there’s absolutely no way I’d give up my time with them. In fact, some of my closest friends motivated me to take up Psychology as a career. Personally, I believe I am blessed with both, great friends and great opportunities so it all works out.



On the work front, Aditi Govitrikar was last seen in Vikram Phadnis’s Marathi movie ‘Smile Please’ and will soon be seen in web series ‘Grey Stories’ with Kiku Sharda followed by ‘Koi Jane Na’ in 2020.