Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth in a relationship? Here’s how their love story might have started

There have been reports that Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are in a relationship. Here’s a look at how their love story might have started.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/28/2023 - 13:51
movie_image: 
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth in a relationship? Here’s how their love story might have started

MUMBAI: Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have been in the news for the past few months because of their rumoured relationship. They have not yet openly spoken about it, but their public appearances made their fans wonder whether they are actually in love with each other.

The rumoured couple have once again made it to the headlines because of their dance video. If you watch Instagram reels, you would know that the song Tum Tum is trending on it and Aditi recently shared a video in which she is seen dancing with Siddharth on the song.

Also Read: Taj actress Aditi Rao Hydari says, “I think intimacy is the most natural thing” – Exclusive

Well, the video has gone viral, and fans of both the actors now want them to make their relationship official and get married. But, we are sure you must be thinking about how and when this love story might have started.

So, Aditi and Siddharth have worked together in a movie titled Maha Samudram which was released in 2021. Reportedly, the two became good friends on the sets and later they fell in love with each other.

Aditi and Siddharth have also been spotted together by the paparazzi a few times, and if they are actually dating, it will surely be interesting to see if we will get to hear the wedding bells soon. Let’s wait and watch.

Talking about their projects, Aditi has two big web series lined up like Taj: Divided By Blood and Heeramandi. The former will be released on Zee5 on 3rd March 2023. Meanwhile, Siddharth has Indian 2 lined up.

Also Read: Aditi Rao Hydari on Heeramandi, “I feel so blessed just to be a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir’s vision” – Exclusive

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Aditi Rao Hydari Siddharth Tum Tum Maha Samudram TAJ DIVIDED BY BLOOD Heeramandi Indian 2 Gandhi talks Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/28/2023 - 13:51

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Katha Ankahee: Exclusive! Viaan takes care of an emotional Katha!
MUMBAI :Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Spoiler Alert! Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha – Chapter 2: Ali spies over Shehzad and his mother, they are making a plan
MUMBAI: SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures, Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show starred Tunisha...
Spoiler Alert! Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Amrita confronts Dilpreet, he apologizes to her?
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
John Abraham joins Firoz Nadiadwala’s Awara Pagal Deewana 2 along with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal
MUMBAI :Firoz Nadiawala has been unsuccessfully trying to revive his comedy franchise for years. He has been attempting...
Spoiler Alert! Katha Ankahee: Ehsan and Teji reveal something big, Katha and Viaan’s story to get more complicated
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Recent Stories
Akshay
John Abraham joins Firoz Nadiadwala’s Awara Pagal Deewana 2 along with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal

Latest Video

Related Stories
Akshay
John Abraham joins Firoz Nadiadwala’s Awara Pagal Deewana 2 along with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal
“Jeans ko to Sans Lene Do” netiens trolls Akanksha Sharma for her dress
“Jeans ko to Saans Lene Do,” say netiens as they troll Akanksha Sharma on her outfit
"Why is she gaining more weight" netizens trolls Ananya Panday on this latest video
"Why is she gaining more weight", say netizens as they troll Ananya Panday on this latest video
Exclusive! Is Abhishek Bachchan's Dancing Dad set in South India?
Exclusive! Is Abhishek Bachchan's Dancing Dad set in South India?
Exclusive! Actor Akshit Sukhija roped in for Yaariyan 2!
Exclusive! Actor Akshit Sukhija roped in for Yaariyan 2!
Salman Khan was the first choice for these movies which went to other actors
Salman Khan was the first choice for these movies which went to other actors