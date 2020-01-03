Aditya, Anil's 'Malang' looks setting Internet on fire

MUMBAI: The makers of the upcoming film "Malang" on Friday unveiled the first look posters of the lead actors, including Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani, leaving fans in complete awe of them.
Sharing his look from the film, Aditya took to Instagram and uploaded a colourful poster.
"Love is pure, so is Hate. #MalangFirstLook Trailer unveils on 6th Jan!," he wrote.
In the poster, Aditya is seen flaunting his rippled abs and muscles.
Impressed by Aditya's look, Abhishek Bachchan commented: "superb".
Even Alia Bhatt too complimented Aditya, posting "fire emojis" on the picture.
