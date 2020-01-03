Aditya, Anil's 'Malang' looks setting Internet on fire

MUMBAI: The makers of the upcoming film "Malang" on Friday unveiled the first look posters of the lead actors, including Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani, leaving fans in complete awe of them.



Sharing his look from the film, Aditya took to Instagram and uploaded a colourful poster.



"Love is pure, so is Hate. #MalangFirstLook Trailer unveils on 6th Jan!," he wrote.



In the poster, Aditya is seen flaunting his rippled abs and muscles.



Impressed by Aditya's look, Abhishek Bachchan commented: "superb".



Even Alia Bhatt too complimented Aditya, posting "fire emojis" on the picture.

Speaking of Anil Kapoor's look, he is seen holding a gun in his hand, hinting he's donning grey shades in the film."Life is in God's hand, Gun in mine. #MalangFirstLook," Anil wrote on Instagram.Disha Patani's look too took the Internet by storm. Her close-up shot shows a madness for love.Directed by Mohit Suri, "Malang" also features Kunal Kemmu. It is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, Luv Ranjan Films and Northern Lights Entertainment's Jay Shewakraman and will release on February 14.